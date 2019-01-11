Share:

According to a report presented in the Punjab Assembly on Friday, nearly $1.22 billion have been spent on the construction of the Orange Line project so far.

The mega train project, which is expected to be completed by July of this year, claimed fourteen lives during its construction, the report said. The deceased workers' families have been paid more than Rs2,178,000 each.

An area of 1,065 kanal has been acquired for the construction of the project, the report added.

The Orange Line project was launched during former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure and was expected to run on electricity and transport up to 250,000 passengers a day. Its capacity is expected to be increased to 500,000 passengers by 2025.

Launched in May 2014 in collaboration with a Chinese company, the Orange Line project is the country’s first metro line, with the construction for the project beginning in 2015.

However, the project has seen numerous delays including a legal battle in the Lahore High Court which ordered a stay on several sites as the development was trampling over heritage sites in Lahore.