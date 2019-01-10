Share:

KAMALIA-Chairman Standing Committee on Law and Justice Riaz Fatyana expressed his optimism that the prevailing bitterness would reduce shortly in national politics.

He was talking to the media here the other day. “Previously, the national institutions were used for their personal interest, which made the institutions hollow and unstable. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the country is moving towards a glorious destination. 2019 will be a major step for Pakistan’s economy. The Prime Minister went to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates for financial assistance.

Now, our imports are lowered while the exports are increasing. Overseas Pakistanis have been increasingly sending money back from foreign countries. Pakistan is getting out of the economic crisis and the best relations with the regional forces are being established,” he told.

Riaz Fatyana stated that loot at national treasury had worsened the domestic economy, but the government had decided to go to the brotherly countries to handle it instead of going to the IMF.

CRACKDOWN ON

LPG-DRIVEN VEHICLES

On the advice of Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan, Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Secretary Rana Mohsin Ghulam Sabir had initiated a crackdown on vehicles being driven on LPG. He told the media that the campaign was going on round the clock. He added that the staff of the RTA had been checking the vehicles day and night and imposing fine on the violators. He said that the staff had challaned 35 vehicles, closed 15 of them and fined them Rs51,500. “Besides, the buses and vans parked illegally at bus stands were also fined and a collective amount of Rs171,000 was received,” he stated.