SADIQABAD-Municipal Committee (MC) chairman Ch Shafiq Pia said that the MC was performing its duties with the limited resources available.

Talking to media, he said that the amounts of taxes levied had been raised from Rs22.5 million to Rs50 million, and the outstanding dues were being recovered to achieve the set targets. He maintained that Sadiqabad was the only municipal committee in Rahim Yar Khan district which had collected record taxes. “No fund release for the MC from Punjab government is disappointing,” he said. He demanded that the government release the ceased funds to the MC so that people’s problems could be solved, and relief could be provided at grass-root level.

ZAB BIRTHDAY CELEBRATED

The minority wing of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) South Punjab organised a ceremony in connection with the 90th birth anniversary of PPP founder Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. The event was arranged at the secretariat of the PPP South Punjab in Public Colony. PPP (Minority Wing) South Punjab president Basruji was the chief guest on the occasion.

PPP (Minority Wing) district president Councillor Mohan Lal, General Councillor Manover Lal, Councillor Lal Ji, Munoo Ram, Akbar Ji, Babar Parhar, Bakhsa Ji, Jawara Ram, Pandit Busra and Aziz Sheikh attended the ceremony.

Talking to media, PPP South Punjab president said that the minority wing of the PPP had always played due role for the accomplishment of the mission of their leaders. He said: “Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Benazir Bhutto performed untiring efforts for the protection of the rights of minorities.” He added: “The minorities are contributing to the development of the country, and for the accomplishment of the vision of the PPP’s founders.” He reaffirmed the commitment to unite the PPP under the leadership of the party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Makhdoom Syed Ahmed Mehmood. Later, a cake was also cut to celebrate the ZAB birthday.