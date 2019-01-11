Share:

LAHORE - Several PML-N leaders including Maryam Nawaz on Thursday met former prime minister Nawaz Sharif at Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail. The visitors left back after spending a few hours with him inside the prison.

Maryam Nawaz along with her son Junaid Safdar visited the prison cell on Thursday afternoon. She also served homemade food to her father.

Former federal minister Khawaja Asif, Senator Mushahidullah and MNA Rana Sanaullah were among the prominent leaders who visited the prison cell to meet their leader. Like other prisoners, former PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif is allowed to meet his friends and relatives once in a week. Thursday is fixed for Nawaz’s visitors by jail authorities.

According to party sources, Nawaz Sharif expressed his dissatisfaction over the facilities being provided to him in the prison cell. He told visitors that he was provided a heater by jail authorities but he was not given any TV to watch.

The former PM while talking to his close-aides said that he would announce the countrywide mass contact movement after coming out of the jail. He said that a record development was witnessed in the country during his previous tenure.

Nawaz also said that those who used to criticise the development projects launched during his government were now appreciating all such initiatives. He further said that PML-N government had served the masses during the last five years by launching record development projects for the welfare of the people.

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah told reporters that the PTI government would not be able to complete one-year term because of its inability and anti-people policies. Talking to reporters outside the jail, he said the PML-N would launch massive protest campaign after consulting party leadership. On this occasion, Senator Mushahidullah also spoke to media and criticised the government’s policies. He said that the forced rulers were roaming in the world like beggars. He said that the government had no plans and they anti-Pakistan and anti-democracy agenda.

PML-N leader Mushahidullah also questioned the federal government’s economic policies stating that they had received foreign loans for one year and what they would do after that. To a question, he said they would launch a full-fledged protest campaign across the country when the party leadership would give a call in this regard.

A good number of PML-N workers welcomed the PML-N leaders as they arrived outside the jail in convoys of BMW SUVs along with bodyguards. The party workers showered rose petals on their vehicles and chanted full-throat slogans in favour of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

Maryam Nawaz left back after spending a few hours with her father inside the jail. She did not speak to reporters who were waiting outside. Relatives, close friends and lawyers are allowed to meet Nawaz Sharif in jail every Thursday. An accountability court in Islamabad handed seven years in prison to former PM Nawaz Sharif on corruption charges on December 24.