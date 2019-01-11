Share:

Rawalpindi - A 40-year-old man was shot and dead allegedly by unknown assailants at Razaq Town, within limits of Police Station (PS) Naseerabad, informed official sources on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Jamil Khan who is said to be an Afghan national and was residing in Chakra, they said. Rescue 1122 shifted the dead body to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

According to sources, Jamil Khan was a labourer and was residing in a rented room at Chakra. They said the dead body of Jamil was recovered by police from a Plot at Razaq Town on Information provided by locals. They said that the unknown killers had shot him in the face and threw his dead body at a plot. Police are clueless about the whereabouts of killers. The family of the deceased was contacted by the investigators, they said. Naseerabad police registered a murder case against the unknown killers and have begun investigation, the sources said. A police officer of Naseerabad told media that Jamil Khan was murdered by unknown assailants apparently over old enmity. He said police are searching for the killers after filing a murder case. There were some unconfirmed reports that Jamil Khan was kidnapped from his room and was killed later on but the police did not verify the information.