LAHORE - Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan and Law Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Thursday. Talking on the occasion, Chief Minister said that a comprehensive roadmap has been chalked-out for public welfare.

Implementation on the program aiming at durable development of the province and public welfare will yield positive results. Usman Buzdar said that his every moment is meant for public welfare adding that serving the masses is the prime agenda of the government.

He said that public welfare programs will be completed within the time-frame and concerned departments have also been issued necessary directions in this regard.