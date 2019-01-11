Share:

Islamabad - President Dr Arif Alvi o Thursday called for formation of a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive and independent international investigation into the human rights violations in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

Alvi was talking to President Jammu and Kashmir Council for Human Rights Dr Syed Nazir Gillani, who called on him here and discussed the human rights violations in Indian-Held Kashmir.

President Arif Alvi appreciated the efforts of Dr Nazir Gillani and his organisation in highlighting human rights situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiri leadership, as a party to the dispute, had a significant role in raising consciousness around the world about massive human rights violations of the people of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The President reiterated that the UN Human Rights Commission Report supported Pakistan’s repeated assertions about Indian security forces in occupied Kashmir and called for formation of a commission of inquiry to conduct a comprehensive and independent international investigation into the human rights violations in the led territory.

Dr Arif Alvi reassured Dr Gillani of Pakistan’s consistent support to the Kashmiris in the fulfilment of their legitimate right to self-determination as enshrined in numerous UN Security Council Resolutions on held Jammu and Kashmir.

While highlighting findings of the report of the UN Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, Dr Gillani stated that the Report was considered a watershed moment by the Kashmiri community all over the world.

Indian COAS accepts ‘spying’ with quadcopters over LoC

INP adds: Indian Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat blatantly acknowledged to spying over the Line of Control (LoC) with South Asian giant, Pakistan.

Speaking to media in a Press conference on Thursday, Rawat accepted the fact that India does send quadcopters over the LoC with a purpose of spying. “Our two quadcopters were shot down by Pakistan,” he stated.

The top military head also stated that India is involved in ceasefire violation on the LoC, despite being aware that the civilian population lives in proximity on the Pakistan’s side of the LoC.

It is pertinent to mention here that Pakistan Army troops have lately shot down two Indian spy quadcopters along the LoC earlier in January, Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) reported. “Not even a quadcopter will be allowed to cross LOC,InshAllah ” Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor had said following the incident.

Last year in October, an Indian quadcopter “spying across LOC in Rakhchikri sector” was also shot down by Pakistan Army shooters.

In November 2016, a similar UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) that intruded into Pakistan was shot down in Rakhchikri sector.