ISLAMABAD - Sale of cars in the country witnessed a minor increase of 0.58 percent during first half of current fiscal year as compared to the same period of previous year.

During the period under review, the sale of cars increased from 103,432 units in July-December 2017-18 to 104,038 units in same period of the current fiscal year.

According to data released by Pakistan Automotive Manufacturing Association (PAMA), the sale of Honda cars witnessed an increase of 11.02 percent to 21,784 units in first six months of current fiscal year from 19,621 units in same period of last year. Similarly, the sale of Suzuki Swift also increased from 2,141 units to 2,509 units, thus showing an increase of 17.18 percent.

Toyota Corrola sale also witnessed an increase of 10.4 percent to 27,959 units from 25,325 units in Jul-Dec (2017-18). Suzuki Cultus sale increased from 9,501 units to 10,757 units while sale of Suzuki Wagon R rose to 16,081 units from 14,141 units. The sale of Suzuki Mehran, however witnessed a declining trend as it went down by 24.27 percent from 22,219 units in Jul-Dec (2017-18) to 16,826 units in same period of current fiscal year, whereas the sale of Suzuki Bolan also decreased to 8,131 units from 10,484 units in same period of the year 2017-18.