Lahore - The Punjab government has directed all commissioners, RPO, DC and district police officers to hold joint open courts at the district and divisional headquarters on every Friday. The officers will pass orders on the spot to redress genuine grievances. All departmental heads will also ensure their presence. The Implementation and Coordination wing (S&GAD) has issued a circular in this regard.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government has assigned look after charge of the Punjab Higher Education Commission chairperson to the Higher Education Secretary for three months. The PHEC Chairperson office was vacant after former chairperson Dr Nizamuddin completed his first stint.