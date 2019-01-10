Share:

HAFIZABAD-Cordial relations between the bar and the bench were inevitable for the provision of speedy justice, stated District and Sessions Judge Lubna Ali.

While inaugurating the cafeteria, lawyers’ chamber, parking stand and other facilities in the Judicial Complex here, she said that all-out efforts were being made to resolve the problems and welfare of the lawyers on a priority basis. She assured the lawyers that more funds would be made available to provide other facilities for them and the litigants. DBA President Safwan Abbas Bhatti, General Secretary Umar Khizar Hanjra thanked the D&SJ for her efforts to provide the facilities to the community and assured her that they would continue for pleasant relations between the judiciary. DPO Sajid Kiyani also addressed the gathering.

Attempt to assault minor girl foiled

Villagers foiled the attempt of assaulting a nine-year-old girl after her shrieks alerted them and they came for her rescue. The accused, however, managed to escape.

According to FIR lodged with the police by the girl’s father, his daughter was playing outside the house in Old Sarkari Parao when unidentified young man took her to the bank of a canal near Kassoki where he attempted to assault her. But she hurled shouts for help which alerted the villagers nearby and they came to rescue her. The accused fled from the scene. The police have registered a case against the accused and are investigating.