BEIJING:-Construction of an earth simulation platform is underway in Beijing to step up research, according to Xinhua.Construction of the platform started in Miyun District in August last year, officials said at the ongoing legislative session of the district. Quantitative descriptions and simulations will be carried out with the platform, which can help deepen understanding of the evolvement rule of atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, lithosphere and biosphere and the interaction between them, said Zhu Jiang, head of Institute of Atmospheric Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.