ISLAMABAD - Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has congratulated Nobel Laureate Malala Yousafzai on her new book “We Are Displaced”. Bill Gates replying to Malala on Twitter post, tweeted, “I can’t think of a better person to bring these stories to light. Congratulations Malala.” He expressed his gratitude to Malala and said Malala had shared that her new book “We Are Displaced” is a collection of stories from refugee girls around the world - harrowing journeys lost loved ones and longing for home.