LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday ordered police to launch crackdown against the proclaimed offenders with directions to chalk out a result-oriented strategy to overcome all sorts of crime in the province.

Presiding over a high-level meeting at his office here on Thursday held to review law and order situation, the CM said that practical steps should be taken for curbing the crime instead of any lip-service.

“Result-oriented strategy should be adopted for overcoming dacoities, robbery and other incidents of crime because nothing is important than the protection of life and property of the people”, he said.

While issuing directions to launch a vigorous province-wise campaign for arresting the proclaimed offenders involved in heinous crimes, the Chief Minister said that a weekly report should be submitted to him about the arrest of such criminals. The meeting decided that immediate steps should be taken to timely dispose of the pending cases.

Buzdar made it clear that police officers will be held accountable in case of increase in crime-rate adding that officers showing negligence in protecting the life and property of the citizens will have to be answerable. Without going into the jugglery of figures, practical steps should be taken to eradicate crime in the society and meetings regarding law and order situation should be regularly held to review the field situation. I shall also regularly monitor the law and order situation because eradication of crime and protection of life and property of the people are the most important for government, he added.

Chief Minister said that police should perform its duties without succumbing to any political pressure. The best performing officers will be encouraged. The supremacy of merit should be ensured and no unlawful pressure or interference should be tolerated, he added. The police should also leave no stone unturned to serve the masses and I shall provide fullest support to the police force. He said that morale of the police force will be boosted and it will be given organizational confidence as well. He asked the police officers to hold open-courts in every division and district of the province to solve the problems of the complainants at their doorsteps. The police should treat the people coming for the solution of their problems gently, he said.

Chief Minister directed that refresher courses should be conducted to train the police on modern lines and police force should also celebrate politeness week. The officers should keep their doors open to solve the problems of the people and the visitors should realize a positive change in police stations. The police will have to work in a solid manner to protect the life and property of the people. He said that police should shun its archaic methods and case investigations should be conducted in a scientific manner. I shall hold meeting about law and order after every 15 days, he said and also sought a report about the law and order situation in districts from the police officials.

AIG (Home), acting IG police, principal secretary to CM and high officials attended the meeting.