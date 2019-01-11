Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet on Thursday retained names of Pakistan People’s Party chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah on Exit Control List despite the Supreme Court’s order to lift the travel ban.

A federal cabinet meeting here, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, decided to postpone the decision until a detailed Supreme Court judgment is made available.

Briefing media about the cabinet’s decisions along with federal minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that law ministry informed the meeting that no formal or written order from the Supreme Court had been received regarding the ECL issue.

“We decided to wait for the detailed judgment and deferred a decision to remove names from the ECL,” the information minister said.

Chaudhry said that the names of several Pakistan People’s Party bigwigs were on the ECL and ‘they are directly involved in fake bank accounts and money-laundering matters, so the cabinet decided to constitute a committee to review the matter’.

The committee, he said, would include Minister for Law and Justice Dr Farogh Naseem, Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Shahzad Akbar and the Interior Secretary Azam Suleman Khan.

He maintained that the government might approach the Supreme Court to review its decision on the ECL after receiving a report from the concerned committee. “The committee will submit a report on its recommendations,” he added.

The cabinet was expected to remove Bilawal and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the no-fly list when PM Imran Khan summoned the meeting this week.

Last week, the federal cabinet had sent names of 172 individuals including Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal to a review committee to reconsider their travel ban.

The federal cabinet had earlier placed these 172 people on the ECL. The travel ban was imposed on all the people mentioned in the Joint Investigation Team in the fake accounts and money-laundering cases.

On December 24, the JIT, formed on the apex court’s orders to probe into the alleged money-laundering case, had presented its 128-page final report to the court which included recommendations for filing 16 National Accountability Bureau references.

The report mentioned that earlier 29 fake accounts were identified by the Federal Investigation Agency which laundered Rs 42 billion. The team further discovered 11,500 bank accounts of 924 individuals, 59 suspicious transaction reports and 24,500 cash transactions reports. All of the details were scrutinised, besides the loan profile of 924 individuals.

The report concluded that the fake accounts were opened through Omni Group and had been engaged with direct transactions with Zardari Group, Bahria Town, Sindh government departments and certain contractors while the ultimate beneficiary of money-laundering was Zardari’s family.

Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur, former president of Summit Bank Hussain Lawai and Omni Group’s Anwar Majeed, property tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain and his son-in-law Zain Malik were also prominent among those placed on the ECL.

Zardari, co-Chairman of the PPP, warned that he would fight the government in courts and everywhere else with full force and strength after the ECL decision.

The Supreme Court later ordered to remove Bilawal’s name from the ECL and the JIT report. The top court also directed to lift travel ban on the Sindh CM. The government had originally announced to implement the court’s decision. The PPP claimed the government had committed contempt of court by not withdrawing the travel ban on the PPP leaders.

Fawad Chaudhry said that the government had placed certain people on the ECL as ‘persons under investigation.’ The step, he said, was taken to stop them from ‘escaping’ the country.

“In the recent past (former Prime Minister) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi helped Ishaq Dar (former finance minister) to fly out of the country in his official plane,” he recalled.

Chaudhry said that the cabinet was satisfied with the country’s exports that increased by 4.5 percent in December while the trade deficit was reduced by up to $540 million.

The minister said that due to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team’s efforts to deal with the current account and fiscal deficit issues with the active support of friendly countries, the situation had improved.

He claimed that government’s efforts to boost exports and reduce imports had also been fruitful. He said that the government aimed to attract local and foreign investors to promote economic activities and create jobs.

The information minister said that Prime Minister Khan had asked the law ministry to provide him the negative category list about overseas Pakistanis so that the government can take policy decisions. “The government wants to provide all possible facilities to expatriates who want to invest in different sectors in Pakistan,” he added.

Chaudhry said that the federal cabinet asked the petroleum ministry to come out with a comprehensive plan to address the gas shortage in the country.

He said that the meeting regretted that the gas worth Rs50 billion was being pilfered annually from the system. “The previous government took no measures to address this alarming situation,” he contended.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Statistics Division Khusro Bakhtiar said that the opposition parties were unnecessarily claiming hike in essential commodities’ prices.

He, quoting the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, said that inflation in PPP’s first 5 months (in 2008) was registered at 11.2 percent and in Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz tenure (2013), it was four percent while in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s first 5 months, the inflation rate remained ‘just 0.4 percent.’

Bakhtiar said that Prime Minster Khan had directed to evolve a coordinated price control mechanism at the federal and provincial levels to check profiteering and hoarding. He said that Prime Minister Khan had asked the ministries to facilitate the common man as per the PTI’s manifesto. “Our first priority is the poor man. We will take all measures to improve the life for the common man,” the minister said.