ISLAMABAD - The Central Development Working Party (CDWP) has recommended 3 mega projects of water resources, health and information technology to Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) for its final approval. The CDWP fully recommended second revision of emergency plan for polio eradication worth $986 million to the ECNEC.

Chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar here Thursday, the CDWP approved emergency plan for polio eradication of $986 million, Nai Gaj Dam worth Rs 46.5 billion and Punjab police integrated command, control and communication worth Rs 17520.408 million, said a statement issued by Ministry for Planning and Reforms.

While giving briefing on this project, Minister for Planning, Development and Reforms said that polio eradication is a national priority so a fast monitoring mechanism be made to ensure smooth implementation. He instructed that federal and provincial governments should work closely to eradicate the core reservoirs where sewerage water is contaminated with polio virus.

Khusro Bakhtyar also appreciated the role of focal person of polio and hoped that all out efforts would be made to ensure complete eradication of this disease in coming days.

It is to mention here that the project was provisionally recommended to ECNEC by CDWP last week.

Nai Gaj Dam project second revision worth Rs 46.5 billion was also referred to ECNEC for its final approval.

While talking on the occasion, Secretary Planning, Zafar Hasan said that Nai Gaj Dam would overcome water shortages, irrigating an area of 28000 acres in Sindh, hence need to be dealt jointly by the federal as well as Sindh government. Considering importance of the project, its completion should be expedited without any further delay, he directed.

Punjab police integrated command and control center Lahore project of Rs 17520.408 million was also referred to ECNEC.

This project envisaged modernization of infrastructure system and capabilities of the Punjab police to proactively manage the security situation and to professionalize the police response to incidents by moving towards mission focused deployment of resources.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, officials from different ministries and provincial governments.