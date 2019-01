Share:

Gilgit - The Chinese government has gifted four latest machineries for cutting and clearing of snow from upper Hunza and Khunjerab Top in Gilgit Balististan, Frontier Works Organisation (FWO) sources told APP here Thursday.

An FWO official said that machines have been handed over to FWO authorities which included two machines for cutting snow and two clearing snow from roads. The snow clearing process from Karakorum Highway has been started.