LAHORE - Chinese delegation led by Ambassador Yao Jing visited Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Headquarters on Thursday. Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Lt General (R) Khalid Maqbool welcomed the delegation and briefed them about the activities of the institution.

Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab Muhammad Zahid and Program managers were also present.

Chinese Ambassador assured providing assistance for establishing youth clubs in schools, colleges & universities and first aid and disaster management trainings.

Chinese Ambassador and Chairman Pakistan Red Crescent exchanged souvenirs on the conclusion of the visit.