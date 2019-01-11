Share:

QUETTA - A coalminer died and another sustained injuries when an avalanche of mud collapsed on them at Daraji Mines area of Lasbella district on Thursday.

According to Levies, both victims were working in a coalmine as mud avalanche fell down on them, leaving one dead and another injured.

Local administrations including Levies forces and mine rescue team reached the site and pulled out the body and the injured from the coalmine. The body and the injured were shifted to district headquarters hospital where the injured victim `Muhammad Qasim’ was referred to Karachi based hospital for further treatment. The body was identified as Abdul Khalid. Levies force has registered a case.