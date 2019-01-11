Share:

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that cooperation of all the political parties is direly needed to create Southern Punjab province.

Talking to media in Multan on Friday, Shah Mehmood Qureshis said that proposal to establish a separate Public Service Commission of Southern Punjab province is also under consideration.

He said that to strengthen the economy and attracting foreign investment in the country, the incumbent government is taking effective steps.

The foreign minister said promoting investment in country is vital to tackle the menace of unemployment which is a major problem of the country.

He said the trade deficit is getting improved day by day due to prudent policies of the government.

Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said the situation in Occupied Kashmir is getting worst expeditiously.

To a question, he said a negotiated political settlement is required for lasting peace and stability in Afghanistan.