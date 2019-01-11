Share:

ACCA launches new report on SME vision, strategy

LAHORE (PR): Helping Pakistani start-ups and SMEs to scale-up, ACCA has launched a new report on SME vision and strategy. SME experts said that key success drivers like vision, people and strategy underpinned by excellent leadership help businesses seeking to scale-up and prosper.

Success in scaling-up is not only good for the businesses themselves, but also delivers many benefits for the wider economy, including the people who they employ as well as the community in which they operate. At a multi-stakeholder conference organised in Lahore by ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants), business leaders and regulators discussed the role of governance measures to address Pakistan’s financing gap, alongside the need to formulate policy to help SMEs to scale-up.

“27% of SMEs don’t have a vision that covers more than the next 12 months,” the report finds. However, most SMEs are aware of the benefits of good governance practice but, faced with limited time and resource, many still fail to put it in practice - which could be costly to long-term success.

The business leaders who spoke at the event included Nadia Seth, GM Policy and Planning, SMEDA, Ghalib Nishtar, President, Khushhali Bank and Kamal Mian, Director, Fast Cables.

The report outlines the governance needs of SMEs, where simple but effective practice over vision, strategy and human capital can provide them with greater flexibility, adaptability and resilience as they grow – a huge factor in the long-term sustainability of the business.

Fauji Foods signs MoU with UAF

FAISALABAD (PR): Fauji Foods Ltd and NIFSAT (National Institute of Food Science & Technology) – University of Agriculture Faisalabad, Thursday signed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation under the Academia Endowment Program, amidst a special signing ceremony organized at the University of Agriculture Faisalabad.

The MoU was signed by Brig Zahid Nawaz Mann, SI (M), (r) Company Secretary, Fauji Foods Ltd and by Professor Dr Zafar Iqbal, Vice Chancellor UAF.

Under this program, Fauji Foods will be investing in the youth of Pakistan by providing grant to them, enabling them to gain exposure and practical knowledge in actual corporate settings. Joint research and development will be conducted on food products for innovative technological outcomes and best quality standards.

Philip Morris obtains equal salary certification

KARACHI (PR): Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited (PMPKL), an affiliate of Philip Morris International (PMI), has announced that it has successfully obtained the Equal Salary certification from Equal-Salary Foundation, an independent, non-profit organization. As PMI transforms to become a smoke-free technology leader in this rapidly-changing 21st century, it recognizes that diverse teams and an inclusive culture are needed to drive innovation and be successful. PMI and its affiliates worldwide are focused on this aspect of the transformation and committed to tackling their gender gap first, emphasizing the role this plays as an enabler for PMI’s vision of a smoke-free world.

Metro Cash & Carry AkzoNobel startup challenge begins

LAHORE (PR): Calling all startups, scale-ups, entrepreneurs and innovators! The first edition of Paint the Future – the AkzoNobel startup challenge is now open and ready to discover new and revolutionary solutions that will accelerate innovation in the world of paints and coatings.

The challenge connects bright minds and promising solutions from across the globe with AkzoNobel’s expertise, global scale and resources. Innovators, challenge teams, institutions and industry experts will work together to enhance the submitted ideas, forming a truly collaborative ecosystem.

Spearheaded by the company’s Chief Technology Officer Klaas Kruithof, Paint the Future offers winners the opportunity to accelerate commercialization of their solution.

“We can’t wait to see what exciting developments this collaborative experience brings to the paints and coatings industry,” says AkzoNobel CEO, Thierry Vanlancker. “We’re driven to create value for our customers, passionate about what we do and always looking ahead. Now, we’re looking to go even further, painting the future together with the world’s coolest innovators.”

recognised as certified top employer

LAHORE (PR): Metro Cash & Carry Pakistan has been officially recognized by the Top Employers Institute as a top employer 2019 for excellence in employee conditions. Metro Pakistan has always dedicated itself to providing the very best working environment for employees through implementing progressive ‘People-First’ Hr Practices. Top employers are organizations of the highest caliber that have worked hard to create, implement and progress their people strategies. They provide an outstanding experience through strategic and thoughtful workplace programs which create an environment that empowers and develops employees.

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority on certifying excellence in employee conditions. Established more than 25 years ago, The Top Employers Institute has certified over 1300 organizations in 115 countries. These certified top employers positively impact the lives of over 5 million employees globally.