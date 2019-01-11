Share:

ISLAMABAD : Tea imports into the country during first half of current financial year increased by 8.63 percent as compared to corresponding period of last year and about 95,977 metric tons of tea valuing $250.413 million was imported to fulfil the domestic consumption. The import of the above mentioned commodity during the first six months of last financial year was recorded at 74,302 metric tons costing $230.509 million. On month on month basis, tea import into the country during the month of November, 2018 enhanced by 11.23 percent as 21,307 metric tons of tea worth $51.946 million was imported as against 13,842 metric tons valuing $46.703 million tons of corresponding period of last year. However, the imports of spices came down in first half by 1.60 percent as it was recorded at 60,210 metric tons costing $65.602 million as compared to import of 56,022 metric tons of $66.671 million of same period last year. During the period form July-November, 2018-19, import of soyabean oil reduced by 58.35 percent and it was recorded at 54,895 metric tons which was registered at 109,390 metric tons in same period of last year.

The import of soyabean came down to $ 41.032 million in first six months of current financial year as against $98.516 million of same period of last year, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, imports of palm oil into the country also reduced by 9.14 percent as it was recorded at 1,253,871 metric tons valuing $786.680 million as against the import of 1,135,935 metric tons worth $ 865.819 million of same period of last year.

However, in first half of current financial year, the imports of the food commodities were reduced by 9.28 percent as compared to imports of same period of last year as different food items worth $ 2.468 billion were imported as against the $2.720 billion of same period of last year.

On the other hand, the exports of food group from the country during first half of fiscal year 2018-19 grew by 1.27 percent and food commodities worth $ 1.514 billion were exported as against the exports of $1.495 billion of corresponding period of last year.