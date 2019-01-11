Share:

PESHAWAR - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl Central Ameer Maulana Fazlur Rahman said that efforts are underway to reshape the ideological identity of the country and the international lobby has started dictating incumbent leadership for their involvement in the internal affairs of the country.

He was addressing a condolence reference in the memory of late Sheikh Amanullah at Nishtar Hall Peshawar. Sheikh Amanullah was former provincial Ameer of JUI-F. Representative from other political parties including Awami National Party Central General Secretary Mian Ifitkhar Hussain, Jamaat-e-Islami Mushtaq Ahmad Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-N leader Ameer Muqam and others were present on the occasion.

Fazlur Rahman said that some elements are trying to set aside the constitution and it seems that this trend will damage the geographical, religious and social of identity of the state. He said that at the time of 18th constitutional amendment, JUI-F had recommended abolishing the NAB, but their demand was not considered seriously.

He said that government has stated political victimisation through NAB and now political parties should bear the brunt of this law. He said that when PTI was in the opposition they considered the friend of Modi as traitor and now government extends proposal for friendship with Modi. He paid rich tributes to late Shiekh Amanullah for his long and undeterred struggle for the cause of the party. Awami National Party leader Mian Ifitkhar Hussain and Jamaat-e-Islami provincial ameer Mushtaq Ahmad Khan also paid tributes to the JUI-F leader.

Shiekh Amanullah was renowned religious figure and elected twice as provincial Ameer of JUI-F in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He remained member of National Assembly from 2002 to 2007 on the ticket of MMA. Besides, he also served the party as central senior vice president.