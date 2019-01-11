Share:

ISLAMABAD : Maintenance teams on Thursday restored the 36-inch diameter damaged gas pipeline at downstream near Sadiqabad after completing repair work, a spokesman of the Petroleum and Natural Resources Division said. Following the maintenance work, the spokesman said, the gas supply to Haveli Bahadurshah and Balloki Power Plants, and Agritec Fatima Fertilizer units had also been restored. In a statement, he said the gas supply to industrial units was being rehabilitated, while compressed natural gas (CNG) stations would be reopened as per schedule on Friday. In wee hours of Wednesday, the pipeline had suffered damage in an apparent sabotage activity that caused closure of Bhong, Sui, Uch Sharif and Multan gas compressor stations and reduced the suction pressure at other compressor stations. In order to cater the emergent conditions, the supply to industrial, fertilizer and power sectors in Punjab province had been suspended to facilitate domestic users.