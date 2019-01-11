Share:

Rawalpindi - The government is working closely with all stakeholders including Chamber of Commerce to facilitate the local industry and dedicated Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) offices would be set up at the federal and provincial levels for the purpose of removing bottlenecks and facilitating investors in the smooth business operations. This was stated by Chairman Board of Investment (BOI) and minister of state Haroon Sharif while talking to the President Malik Shahid Saleem who led a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

Chairman BOI stressed upon business community to prepare recommendations and suggestion to improve Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and soon he will visit RCCI to address key issues of trader’s community. He appreciated RCCI efforts in promoting trade activities in the region and said that the Chambers are the key stakeholders in bridging the gap between traders and the Government entities.

He assured his full cooperation and assistance in resolving issues of Rawat Industrial estate including Electricity Feeders, Grid Station and other civic facilities. RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem urged BOI and Government to take concrete steps in addressing grievances of local industry.

He informed that Rawat Industrial Estate has 1100 industrial units and roughly 300 are working and if the issue of Grid Station or load management resolved, 100 more units will start producing in next couple of weeks.

He demanded that traders must be kept in the loop while finalizing trade and investment policy.