KARACHI - Hundreds of dock workers Thursday marched on streets of Saddar to mark their 108th day of continuous protest for their rights.

Holding red flags and protest banners, they rallied from Regal Chowk towards Karachi Press Club.

This protest was arranged by Workers Union of Port Qasim CBA which was joined and led by home based women workers and senior trade union leaders including Karamat Ali from PILER, Habibuddin Junaidi, Liaquat Ali Sahi, Nasir Mansoor, Manzoor Razi, Secretary General of CBA union Hussain Badshah and others at the starting point of rally. They showed their support to dock workers by walking all along with them from Regal Chowk till Karachi Press Club.

Marchers were chanting slogans demanding government and Prime Minister Imran Khan to solve their long standing issues. They also asked for resignation of federal minister port and shipping Ali Zaidi and alleged that he is obstructed their matter.

At the culmination of rally, trade union leaders addressed to dock workers and assured them of their full support. They demanded that outstanding dues of four months should be paid immediately to affected workers while Port Qasim Authority should release pending cards of workers. Dock Workers Employment Act should be implemented in Port Qasim too.

After consultation with trade union leaders, Workers Union of Port Qasim CBA postponed sit-in in front of parliament house Islamabad till January 19. A joint action committee for dock workers is also formed with inclusion of trade union leaders to devise future strategy.