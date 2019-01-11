Share:

Rawalpindi - The government and private hospitals and clinics are witnessing an increase in number of patients especially children with viral diseases like flu, chest infection, dry cough, sore throat and pneumonia. A health expert, Dr Manzoor Ahmed while talking to APP informed that the accumulation of hazardous pollutants in the atmosphere due to lack of rain coupled with cold has provided favourable conditions for harmful virus and bacteria to thrive, putting children and elderly people at greater risk of getting infection. Common cold and flu in children should not be taken lightly as these might lead to lower respiratory tract infections including pneumonia, he added.

Dr Manzoor said that one of the basic causes of various diseases is that people do not know how to safeguard their children, adding that if proper care was not taken, complications such as ear and sinus infections, pneumonia and high fever might occur. He explained that a cold and the flu have many of the same symptoms. But a cold is generally mild, while the flu tends to be more severe. He advised to stop smoking and to avoid second hand smoke, drink plenty of fluids, at least eight to 10 glasses of water and fruit juices preferably orange juice as fluids will help loosen mucus. Drink hot tea or water with lemon and honey.

He also advised that parents should dress their children in warm clothes. “I also advise the parents not to overheat the children and just put sweater and warm cloths as sometimes overheating is also not good for them,” he added. “It is need of the hour to create awareness among public regarding protection from infections,” he said, adding that Diabetics must take special care of their feet and in case they notice anything unusual they must consult a good doctor as soon as possible.