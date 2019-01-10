Share:

MANDI BAHAUDDIN-The Fauji Foundation will open a new model school in Phalia this year for the education of the children of ex-servicemen.

This was stated by Fauji Foundation Model School Mandi Bahauddin Principal Maj (r) Mirza Azmat Baig.

He said many retired soldiers belonged to Tehsil Phalia who could not send their children to Mandi Bahauddin, being far away from their villages.

Fauji Foundation authorities on their demand will start the model school with facility of playgroup section. He further told that it was also being considered to upgrade Mandi Bahauddin Model School to college where separate blocks for boys and girls would be arranged.

He said FF was committed to provide top standard facilities of education all over the country from Karachi to Gilgit for education of wards of ex-servicemen.

“We also accommodate children of civilians in our institutions”, he said.

He said suitable accommodation for the new school is being arranged in Phalia and admission will be opened for playgroup level to 10th class. Teaching and administrative staff is being enrolled, he added.