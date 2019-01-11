Share:

Foreign aid is an overseas development assistance. Every year, billions of dollars flow from the developed countries to the developing ones. It is an essential solution to many problems that hinder the process of development of developing nations.

Firstly, it helps solve a number of issues such as health care crisis, infrastructure maintenance and literacy programs to food assistance. Moreover, it gives starting point to the development process of many poorer states. Secondly, it increases the goodwill. For instance, there exists a competition of the United States and the EU, for influence and favor, with China in areas like Africa and South America. Increase in foreign assistance build strong economic, political and sociocultural bonds between the developed and developing nations.

SHEERAZ AKHTAR BHUTTO,

Shikarpur, January 3.