ISLAMABAD - The full-court reference on eve of the retirement of Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Misar scheduled to be held on January 17 at 11:30am in courtroom No-1 in the Supreme Court.

The programme consists of speeches of Attorney General of Pakistan, Anwar Mansoor, Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council, President of Supreme Court Bar Associatio, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, Chief Justice of Pakistan-designate and finally Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar, said a press release issued here. Judges of the superior courts, senior lawyers, bar members and the court staff will participate in the event.