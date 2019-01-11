Share:

BERLIN/Karachi - A German court won't take up a civil case against a discount textile company whose clothes were produced in a factory in Pakistan that burned to the ground in 2012, killing more than 250 people.

The Dortmund regional court ruled Thursday that the statute of limitations had expired on the suit brought by four Pakistani plaintiffs – a survivor and three relatives.

The European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, which supported the plaintiffs, said it is considering appealing the decision.

The plaintiffs had sought 30,000 euros ($34,000) each in damages from the KiK clothing company, arguing that as one of its main buyers the German firm was partially responsible for conditions at the Karachi factory.

KiK has rejected the accusations.

"KiK evades the legal responsibility for the death of 258 people, but at least a German court was willing to look into the case in the first place," said claimant Saeeda Khatoon, whose son died in the inferno.

SHC hearing

On the other hand, Sindh High Court on Thursday sought reply from the provincial government regarding compensations to all heirs of the deceased of Balida factory until January 24.

A division bench of SHC expressed its displeasure over not providing compensation to all sufferers and sought a report from the authorities. The petition calls for lump sum payment of the compensation to the legal heirs of the victims.

During the hearing, a large number of victims’ heirs were present in the court. They said that they lost their loved ones in the incident and they have been waiting for the compensation.

Representing the petitioners, advocate Usman Farooqui contended that the Sindh Information Minister Nasir Hassan Shah has announced to give 56 crore to the heirs of the deceased but it was not made clear if this amount was to be included in the compensation which was to be allocated to the German based company.

The bench inquired from a legal representative of the Sindh government that why the government was not making lump sum payment to the heirs of the victims.

The counsel pleaded the court to grant further time to submit the government reply.

In the previous hearing the representative of the Sindh government had submitted that they had distributed the compensation as per the schedule of the government.

The petition had stated that an amount in excess of Rs600 million was available but was being paid in the form of pension. The petitioners pleaded the compensation be given as lump sum payment.

In 2015, KiK Textilien, a German company, had provided an amount in excess of Rs600 million for distributing it among the victim families.