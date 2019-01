Share:

Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has said that it is very necessary to take measures for seeking a durable solution to the complicated issues being faced by the masses of the province.

He was talking to a delegation of Balochistan National Party (Mengal) led by an MPA Ahmed Nawaz Baloch which called on him in Quetta on Friday.

The governor urged the government officials to remain active in discharging their duties.