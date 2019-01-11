Share:

A delegation of Islamabad Women Chamber of Commerce & industry (IWCCI) led by its President Rizwana Asif visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICCI) and exchanged views with Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President ICCI on economic empowerment of women through fostering a culture for promoting women entrepreneurship.

Nasir Ali Senior Vice President, Neelum Nayab Vice President IWCCI and others were in the delegation. Rafat Farid Senior Vice President and Iftikhar Anwar Sethi Vice President ICCI were also present at the occasion.

Addressing the IWCCI delegation, Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President ICCI said that women accounted for almost half of country’s total population and stressed that government should focus on bringing them in the economic mainstream for sustainable growth of the country. He urged that government should take policy measures to create a conductive environment for promoting women entrepreneurs so that they could play effective role in the economic development of the country.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that our women were highly talented and government should create better opportunities for them to excel in field of their choice. He emphasized that policy measures should be taken to foster an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs. He said that PTI leadership had always raised voice for the economic empowerment of women and it was the right time for the government to take practical measures to transform its intentions into reality for women empowerment and development.