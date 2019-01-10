Share:

SIALKOT-Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that the PTI government has achieved some marvellous international diplomatic successes besides promoting soft and positive image of Pakistan globally, due to which the world was now focusing on Pakistan with fresh eyes.

He stated this while addressing the party workers at his residence Jinnah House Sialkot here on Tuesday.

President PTI Central Punjab Umer Dar, local PTI leaders Arif Ahmed Khawaja, Dr. Mehboob John Piyara, Ehtesham Khalid Janjua and others were also present on this occasion.

PM’s Special Assistant said that the recent visit of UAE’s Crown Prince to Pakistan was an historical and very successful visit which has brought both Pakistan and UAE closer to each other, besides, building the mutual trust and confidence on each other.

Usman Dar added that due to very positive diplomatic policies and foreign diplomacy, the Pakistan was successfully establishing the strengthened diplomatic relations with all the friendly countries as well.