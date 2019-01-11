Share:

The government’s policy measures have resulted in shrinking of trade deficit, decline in imports and increase in exports.

This has been stated in a statement issued by Finance Ministry in Islamabad.

At said the trade deficit that stood at 17.7 billion dollars in July-December 2017 has shrunk by five percent to 16.8 billion dollars in the corresponding period last year.

It said the overall imports from July-December 2018 have shrunk by over two percent.

The statement said the trade balance in December last year shrunk by nineteen percent as compared to December 2017.

It further said there was a growth of 5.5 percent in exports in December 2018 compared to December 2017 while in the first six months from July-December 2018 exports have shown a growth of over two percent.