Share:

LAHORE - Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting on Thursday to review proposed Regional Health Authorities Bill. Under the proposed legislation, RHAs will be established at divisional headquarters level.

The minister said that that the purpose of setting up RHAs was to establish a chain of command between health authorities at district level and the health department. She said that each RHA would be a nine member body and any member could hold post for two consecutive tenures of five years. There will be prohibition of third term, she said, adding, senior doctors and eminent local figures would be members of RHA. Before presenting in the House for approval, she said, all the stakeholders would be consulted.