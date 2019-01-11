Share:

In a major breakthrough, India has finally agreed to Pakistan’s request for inspection of its projects in Chenab basin.

This was asserted by Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Twitter.

The Minister said the development came following the continued efforts of the government that sought negotiated settlement of the longstanding Indus Water Treaty dispute between Pakistan and India.

“Pakistan and India have been into Indus water treaty dispute for ages. Due to our continued efforts there’s a major breakthrough that India has finally agreed to our request for inspection of Indian projects in Chenab basin,” the Minister tweeted.

“Indian officials have also expressed positive signs with regard to inspection by Pakistani officials about other projects on Chenab.”

This gesture rendered by India for implementation of Indus Treaty and expects the same spirit for resolution of other outstanding issues according to the provisions of the Treaty.

Vawda has directed his team to visit and carry out inspection of projects from January 27 to February 1.

The delegation will be headed by the Commissioner for Indus Waters Mehr Ali Shah and this is the result of his continued efforts. More over Federal minister said Pakistan and India have been into Indus water treaty dispute for ages.

“Pakistani experts will inspect 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai hydro-electric projects on the River Chenab,” said Mehr Ali Shah.

Last year, a delegation of nine officials led by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena visited Pakistan in August for talks on water issues.

The water commissioners of the neighbouring countries are required to meet twice a year and arrange technical visits to sites of projects and critical river head works.

During their last visit, Pakistani officials raised their concerns over the construction of the aforementioned hydroelectric projects on the Chenab river, ignoring Islamabad’s objections pertaining to their designs.