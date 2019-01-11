In a major breakthrough, India has finally agreed to Pakistan’s request for inspection of its projects in Chenab basin.
This was asserted by Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Twitter.
The Minister said the development came following the continued efforts of the government that sought
“Pakistan and India have been into Indus water treaty dispute for ages. Due to our continued
“Indian officials have also expressed positive signs with regard to inspection by Pakistani officials about other projects on Chenab.”
This gesture rendered by India for implementation of Indus Treaty and expects the same spirit for resolution of other outstanding issues according to the provisions of the Treaty.
Vawda has directed his team to visit and carry out
The delegation will be headed by the Commissioner for Indus Waters Mehr Ali Shah and this is the result of his continued efforts.
“Pakistani experts will inspect 1,000MW Pakal Dul and 48MW Lower Kalnai hydro-electric projects on the River Chenab,” said Mehr Ali Shah.
Last year, a delegation of nine officials led by Indian Water Commissioner Pradeep Kumar Saxena visited Pakistan in August for talks on water issues.
The water commissioners of the
During their last visit, Pakistani officials raised their concerns over the construction of the aforementioned hydroelectric projects on the Chenab river, ignoring Islamabad’s objections pertaining to their designs.