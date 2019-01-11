Share:

LAHORE - An Inter-Provincial Local Bodies meeting of all the four provinces has been convened on 17thJanuary in Lahore for which Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has given formal approval.

All the Ministers for Local Bodies and Secretaries of the four provinces will attend this meeting in which Federation will also represent.

The Minister said that the meeting is aimed at concentrating the pros and corns of the Local Bodies System of 2013-18 viz a viz to discuss new system being introduced in Punjab.

He said proposed recommendations will be discussed in this Inter Provincial meeting. Abdul Aleem Khan said that for the first time in Punjab concept of Village Councils and Neighborhood Councils being launched in which masses would be given representation at local level.

He added that the new system of Local Bodies in Punjab would bring a revolution in which especially in all the 25,000 villages developmental work would start simultaneously and one village and one council would work with the maximum participation of the people.

Aleem Khan said that the meeting of 17th January would be fruitful as apart from all provinces there would be participation from Federal Government as well. He said that after detail deliberations concrete and useful system of Local bodies will be introduced in Punjab and Prime Minister Imran Khan has clear cut vision in this regard. Senior Minister said that new bill of Local Bodies is in the final stage and it can be tabled any time in Punjab Assembly, as well.

The Department of Local Bodies of Punjab has been given directions to host this Inter Provincial meeting of 17th January for which UNDP and GTZ will also coordinate.

It would be 5thInter Provincial meeting for which already Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa Government also held the same event in December 2017. Director General of Local Government Punjab Mahmood Javed Bhatti has been nominated Focal Person for this important meeting while the Department has already started preparation in this regard. which will take place on 17th of January.