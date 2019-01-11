Share:

Leaders from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party lambasted the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for its “double standards” of justice and demanded an investigation into the foreign properties owned by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s sister Aleema.

They were reacting to a recent report submitted by the State Bank of Pakistan to the Election Commission about 18 undeclared bank accounts of the PTI, and undeclared overseas assets owned by Aleema Khan .

Dubbing it “double standards”, Minister for Sindh Works and Services, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah lamented that different standards for justice were being followed for PPP president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur and the prime minister’s sister.

Senior PPP leader and provincial minister Saeed Ghani demanded formation of a joint investigation team to probe PM Imran and Aleema Khan and said the premier’s sister should be placed on the Exit Control List.

Ghani said that the 18 undeclared accounts should be thoroughly investigated as to where the money came from in these accounts and who withdrew those amounts and where they were spent. The perception that Imran Khan embezzled funds for Shaukat Khanum Hospital was gaining strength, the PPP leader remarked, adding that Aleema Khan’s property in Dubai was exposing that embezzlement.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb, reacting to the latest discovery of another allegedly undeclared property owned by Aleema Khan in the United States, questioned her source(s) of income and called her a “benamidar” of the prime minister.

She further alleged that clues of the “income sources” could be found in the fundraising boards of Shaukat Khanum Hospital and Namal University.

Responding to Aurangzeb’s remarks, Chaudhry fired back that institutions like Shaukat Khanum and Namal University should not be turned controversial.

“Aleema Aapa has never been the prime minister of the country and has declared all the assets herself,” he tweeted.