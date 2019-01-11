Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has asked the management of Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society (J&KCHS) to immediately stop illegal construction and submit on-ground development position after the latter requested the Authority for approval of amended and extended layout plan of the housing scheme.

A letter has been addressed to the administrator of Khayaban-e-Kashmir Housing Scheme in sector G-15/F-15 in zone-II of Islamabad sponsored by Jammu and Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society, by the Planning Wing of the Authority as the latter is examining the revised layout plan of the scheme.

The CDA has asked the administration to immediately stop illegal development/construction of buildings in the scheme which is in violation and addition to the already approved layout plan. It has been further asked to clearly mark the boundary of the scheme on ground and revise the layout plan.

The management has also been asked to submit the layout plan of the scheme detailing the planning of commercial and parking area with number of floors/storey accordingly. Most importantly, CDA has sought the “As built on ground layout plan” of the scheme showing the construction position of all the plots/land usage in the scheme i.e. residential, commercial, residential apartments, public buildings, educational sites etc.

The CDA has also asked the management to fence the undeveloped plots/land earmarked for amenities and public buildings which stands transferred to CDA and to clearly install hoardings on the site for awareness of the residents, allottees and general public.

It has also been asked to transfer entire public building areas earmarked in the scheme in the name of CDA and submit complete land documents of the additional area of the scheme. M/s J&KCHS has also been asked to deposit fee/charges as security fee for extended layout plan, penalty for change in the approved layout plan and the extension charges for the development period.

It has been further directed to absolutely keep clear the Right of Ways of 16th Avenue and Khayaban between sector G-15 and F-15 from all sorts of illegal construction/encroachments. It is pertinent to mention here that the CDA had approved the layout plan of the Khayaban-e-Kashmir Housing Scheme in sector G-15/F-15 in zone-II Islamabad sponsored by the J&KCHS in 2002 subject to the conditions mentioned in the approval letter.

The scheme was stretched on an area measuring 3482 kanals having 2516 residential plots of different size. No Objection Certificate to the scheme was issued in 2004.

The sponsors were required to complete the development of the scheme as per the approved layout plan within 6 years i.e. up to 12 May 2010. Later one-year extension in the completion period was granted to the scheme. M/s J&KCHS failed to complete the development within the prescribed timeframe. Instead, various amendments/changes in the approved layout plan were made without prior approval of the CDA.

Thus development of the scheme at the site was in contradiction with the approved layout plan and construction of buildings therein is a clear violation of the CDA Ordinance, 1960, ICT Zoning Regulations 1992, Modalities and Procedures made there under the Islamabad Building Regulations 2005.

The CDA has noticed with serious concern that M/s J&KCHS, in sheer violation of the approved layout plan of 2002, has converted most of the sites earmarked for parks, green/open spaces, public buildings like schools, hospitals, community centre and graveyard into residential and commercial plots.

The CDA termed it a clear case of wilful concealment of facts, criminal breach of trust and fraud with motive to achieve wrongful gains in violation of the commitments on the part of the M/s J&KCHS to spare agreed amount of land specified in the approved layout plan for amenities.

The management of the scheme sold the same to prospective buyers while concealing the fact that the land in question was essentially to be used for purposes evident from the approved plan. In such situations where the land meant for amenities is sold out through concealment of facts, possession of such land can be retrieved by the CDA by all means.