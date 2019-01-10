Share:

MULTAN-Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami South Punjab Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar has demanded the government to make all agreements with IPPs public forthwith.

Talking to the media here on Thursday, he said that the IPPS were paid billions of rupees from national kitty under highly suspicious circumstances. “The government should tell the nation that why Rs159 million is paid to private power plants and under which law these payments are made,” he further demanded. He said that on one hand the masses are without electricity, industries have shut and labourers jobless while on the other hand IPPs are being paid billions from national exchequer for producing no electricity.

He said that some elements looted public money with both hands and corrupt elements filled their bank accounts under the guise of power crisis. He said that hours-long loadshedding in winters is amazing for the masses as rulers had no interest in resolving problems faced by the people. He pointed out that thousands of industrial units got sick due to energy crisis as a result of which hundreds of thousands of labourers lost their jobs.

He pointed out that the electricity shortfall further increased but the current rulers did nothing to cope with this crisis. He said that the institutions, which used to be profitable in the past, turned into a heavy burden on national exchequer. He said that the people heard about a new scandal every other day but no action was taken against corrupt elements.

He demanded the government to locate black sheep in all departments and throw them out besides bringing them behind the bars. He said that the people got highly disappointed after seeing prevailing conditions. “The rulers showed the dream of change to the people. Now they have to bring the change otherwise people will carry out their accountability,” he warned.

SDO’S AWARENESS CAMPAIGN

SDO launches President of Shaur Development Organization (SDO) declared on Thursday the SDO was going to launch a mass campaign to create awareness among students about hazards of drugs.

Addressing a news conference along with D Humayun Shahzad and Aurangzeb Khan Baloch, he added that the students, teachers, drivers, canteen owners and others would be taken on board during the campaign to convey the message to maximum possible people. He said that different kinds of drugs posed serious threat to the lives and health of the youth, which has emerged as a big challenge for the nation. He said that the drug dealers put nation’s future on stake and all members of the society including parents and teachers would have to play their role to prevent youth from drugs. He declared that the SDO would hold different activities in educational institutions of Multan. He added that sports contests would also be held as part of campaign.