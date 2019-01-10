Share:

VEHARI-A man was killed and another sustained critical injuries in jubilation fire at a Walima in Chak 84/WB in the Mitroo Police precincts here the other night.

According to FIR, wedding guests including Waseem Haider, Zohaib Kharal, Imran Sabir and Sajid Ali resorted to jubilation fire at the Walima ceremony of Muhammad Waseem, son of Muhammad Yousaf. All of sudden, stray bullets Muhammad Awais and Sahib who sustained critical injuries. They were rushed to DHQ Hospital Vehari from where Awais was referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan in critical condition. He, however, breathed his last there. The Mitroo Police have registered a case under Section 324, 302 and 34 and arrested the culprits. According to SHO Nadir Baloch, further investigation is underway.