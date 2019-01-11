Share:

Police on Friday said they have completed the probe into the attack on the Chinese consulate in the metropolis’ Clifton area in November last year.

“Police has traced the facilitators of the attackers as well as determined where they came from,” sources said. “Information regarding who provided the attackers with a car has also been found,” sources added.

“The details will be shared with the nation today as Additional IG Karachi Amir Sheikh will address a press conference,” the sources further said.

Security forces on November 23, 2018 foiled an attack on the Chinese consulate located in Karachi’s upscale Clifton, killing all three terrorists and seizing at least nine hand grenades, Kalashnikov bullets, magazines and explosives.

Two policemen, ASI Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir, were martyred in the operation to foil the attack. Two civilians, a father and a son who had come from Quetta for visas, were also killed.