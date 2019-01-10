Share:

LOS ANGELES-2013 single 'Do What U Want', a collaboration with Kelly, will be taken down from streaming services.

Lady GaGa has issued a statement condemning the increasingly disgraced singer R. Kelly, publicly regretting her collaboration with him years ago and vowing to have the song in question removed from streaming services.

R&B singeR Kelly is currently the subject of a new documentary series ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, detailing numerous allegations dating back two decades that he sexually abused and otherwise coerced several women and underage girls. He has consistently denied the accusations.

Lady Gaga , who duetted with Kelly on the 2013 ARTPOP single ‘Do What U Want’, has come under criticism in recent days after the producer of ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ claimed that she had turned down the opportunity to be interviewed for the series.

“I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously. What I am hearing about the allegations against R Kelly is absolutely horrifying and indefensible. As a victim of sexual assault myself, I made both the song and video at a dark time in my life, my intention was to create something extremely defiant and provocative because I was angry and still hadn’t processed the trauma that had occurred in my own life.”

32 year old Gaga, for years an advocate for survivors of sexual abuse, apologised for working with Kelly, and promised never to do so again. Furthermore, she said that 'Do What U Want' would be taken down from streaming services.

“I can’t go back, but I can go forward and continue to support women, men and people of all sexual identities, and of all races, who are victims of sexual assault. I have demonstrated my stance on this issue and others many times throughout my career.

I share this not to make excuses for myself, but to explain. Til it happens to you, you don’t know how it feels. But I do know how I feel now.”