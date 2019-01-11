Share:

Lahore - Amidst hearing of case of illegal allotment of lawyers’ chambers by the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), the parking floors of the Lahore Judicial Complex have allegedly been grabbed by lawyers leaving no place for parking vehicles.

The Lahore Bar Association on Thursday submitted to the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC)’s committee a report along with complete record pertaining to “illegal” allotment of chambers in Lahore Judicial Complex.

In the last hearing, PBC member Abid Saqi had directed LBA President Arshad Malik and Secretary Faraz Lon to submit a report along with record. He had also issued directives for complete stoppage of illegal construction of chambers in the surrounding area of the Judicial Complex.

However, not to speak of stopping the illegal construction work, also the parking floors of the Lahore Judicial Complex have been grabbed by the lawyers.

All the pillars have been inscribed with the names of grabbers. In addition, a vast area of both the parting floors has been grabbed through brick construction leaving no place for parking.

Meanwhile, the lawyers and visitors were found wandering hear and there in search of parking place for parking their vehicles but to no avail.

When contacted, PBC member Abid Saqi termed the illegal grabbing and construction horrible and absolutely unacceptable. He said the LBA had submitted a comprehensive report on the issue and the same would placed before the appeal committee consisting of the PBC chairman and four other members. He said that the illegal construction would be demolished and normality would return in and around the Judicial Complex.

When informed about the violation of the PBC order, the condemned the illegal activities. He nevertheless said that the matter would be taken up after the elections of Lahore Bar and decided as per the law.

Likewise, LBA outgoing President Arshad Malik condemned the illegal act of grabbing the parking floors of the judicial complex. However, he added that the next cabinet would take up the issue and decide about the matter.

Last Monday, the PBC member had directed the Lahore Bar Association office-bearers to submit report along with complete record pertaining to allegedly illegal allotment of lawyers’ chambers built in the Judicial Complex Lahore.

He had asked them to submit a report on the transparency adopted for the allotment of chambers. It also asked for stopping the supply of construction material to the complex so as to restrain the lawyers from continuing illegal construction of chambers around it. It had also observed that the District Sessions Judge and the Lahore High Court registrar should take measures to restrain the lawyers from illegal construction of chambers.

It is pertinent to mentioning that the Punjab Bar Council (PbBC) on various complaints had suspended the order of allotment of chambers. As per the complainants, irregularities had been committed in the allotment. They accused outgoing LBA cabinet of allotting chambers to their blue-eyed lawyers.

On the complaint of Malik Bashir and others, the PbBC executive committee had asked the LBA officeholders to explain their position as the complainants alleged the allotment of 280 chambers was illegal.