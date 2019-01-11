Share:

LAHORE - Lahore General Hospital has set up two shelter homes on 2,500 square feet area for facilitating attendants and visiting people in harsh weather conditions.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Mohammad Tayyab and Medical Superintendent LGH Dr Mahmud Salah-ud-Din visited the newly set up homes and inspected facilities. Director Administration Dr Rana Mohammad Shafiq and Chief Sanitary Inspector Tariq Mahmood were also present.

Prof Mohammad Tayyab said that comfortable beds and blankets have been provided at these homes. He said that the visiting people would be offered free meals.

Dr Mahmud Salah-ud-Din said that philanthropists have also contributed for ensuring provision of two meals and breakfast. He said that administrative doctors and staff would perform duties at shelter homes in three shifts.