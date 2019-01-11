Share:

Gul Makai based on the life of Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai will have a special screening for 450 dignitaries, including representatives from the United Nations and the Intergovernmental Institution for the use of Micro-aalgae Spirulina Against Malnutrition (IIMSAM) on January 25 in London, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Directed by Indian filmmaker Amjad Khan, the film narrates the journey and struggle of Malala, starting from her humble upbringing in the Swat Valley in northwestern Pakistan to her becoming the champion for free education to all women. The film's name is based on the pseudonym Gul Makai which Malala used while writing blogs for BBC Urdu during the Taliban rule.

"I am happy and I am very proud that my film Gul Makai is being screened in London," Khan said in a statement. He added, that he had to pull a lot of strings to make the screening happen.

Members of Pakistan, Indian and British High Commissions will be present at the screening. Malala along with her parents Ziauddin Yousafzai and Toor Pekai will also attend the screening.

Another screening of the film will be hosted mid-February at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The film features Reem Shaikh as Malala along with Divya Dutta, Mukesh Rishi, Abhimanyu Singh and Ajaz Khan and the late Om Puri in his final film.