HAFIZABAD-A renowned landlord of Meerakh Bhattian, Mian Karam Dad Bhatti, was sentenced to three years in prison and fined a total Rs30,000 by Pindi Bhattian Magistrate Waseem Anjum on the charge of issuing bogus cheque of Rs120 million to Major (r) Mian Qadir Buksh Bhatti Rasulpur Tarar.

Major (r) Mian Qadir Bakhsh Bhatti of Rasulpur Tarar and accused Mian Karam Dad Bhatti had a joint business. About 18 months ago, Karam Dad Bhatti issued him a cheque of Rs120 million which was dishonoured by the bank.