HAFIZABAD: A land owner of Kassoki was shot dead by his uncle allegedly over a land issue. According to a police source, deceased Khawar Ali son of Akram had a dispute over the distribution of inherited property with his real uncle Afzal son of Yaqoob. The other night, Khawar Ali was on his way to his haveli when Afzal shot him dead and fled from the scene. The police registered a case and were in search of the accused.