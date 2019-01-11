Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar urged the chairmen of KMC Council Committees to bring improvement in their department and ensure continuous monitoring of all works done under them.

Presiding over the meeting in his office for election of council committee chairmen he said the head of the committee have huge responsibility on their shoulders as they have to serve the city by bringing improvement in the departments and to make them effective.

He said chairmen to come up with recommendations for achieving better results in public welfare works and other projects. In the meeting which held on Thursday chairmen were elected for six more city council committees including Muhammad Mursaleen for Charged Parking Committee, Hanif Surti for Recreation Committee, Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi for Municipal Utility Charges Tax Committee, Qaiser Imtiaz for Investment Promotion Committee, Safeer Hasan for Sports and Culture Committee and Naheed Fatima Imtiaz for Medical Committee.

This may be noted that chairmen for nine other committees of city council were elected on Wednesday including Aslam Shah Afridi for HRM Committee, Zahid Mehmood for Finance Committee, Arif Khan advocate for Legal Affairs Committee, Sabheen Ghori Media Management Committee, Khurram Farhan for Parks Committee, Syed Muzammil Shah for Veterinary Committee, Syed Arshad Hassan for Land Committee, Saadullah Bin Jaffar for Katchi Abadi Committee and Nasir Khan Taimuri Estate Committee.