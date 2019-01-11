Share:

KARACHI - Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman said serving humanity and providing medical treatment to those who suffered from ailments was top most duty of doctors and they have this responsibility to ensure best care of their patients because our religion also inspire us to do so. New students in Karachi Medical & Dental College should respect their teachers and play their role in the progress of this institute.

He expressed these views while addressing to the ceremony held in the college auditorium on Thursday on the start of academic session 2019 for MBBS and BDS students.

Principal Prof. Mehmood Haider, Vice Principal Prof Arshad Shaikh, Prof Tepu Sultan, Prof Lubna Baig and other faculty members were also present on this occasion.

Metropolitan Commissioner Dr Syed Saif-ur-Rehman welcomed the new students on their enrolment in the college and urged them to value their time and complete their education in such a way that they could prove to be proud product of this college and city.

He said this is the only medical institution in the country which is run by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation and therefore the students who got this opportunity to get their education here must not forget this that their expenditure incurred on their education here are met with the taxes money that is paid by the people.

He said that the students in KMDC have unique exposure that is not available even in other major medical colleges of the city. The doctors would do their house job at the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, Sobhraj Maternity Hospital land other KMC run hospitals which is a big opportunity for them to learn and excel in their profession.

He also appreciated the efforts of college principal for upgrading the education standard and arranging for renovation and betterment works in the college.

Earlier, Principal Prof Mehmood Hader said that every year 350 students gets admission in KMDC in MBBS and BDS and the college has progressed to a high level in a very short time. He expressed hope that the students enrolled in new session would focus on their education and make name for themselves and for their institution.

Prof Tepu Sultana and Prof Lubna Baig also spoke on this occasion.